One person is dead following a crash Friday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, police say.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the intersection of Cimarron Street and Nevada Avenue.
No information has been released on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.
This is the 45th traffic fatality this year, two more than the previous record set in 1986.
Southbound Nevada is closed at Costilla Street, eastbound Cimarron is closed at Tejon Street, the left turn lane from northbound Nevada to westbound Cimarron is closed, and westbound Cimarron is closed at Nevada. Westbound traffic is detouring onto northbound Nevada.
