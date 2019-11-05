At least one person is dead Tuesday following a crash near South Powers Boulevard, according to Colorado Springs police.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. Road closures are in the area.

Major Crash Team responding for traffic crash fatality near the intersection of Aeroplaza Dr. and Astrozon Blvd. Road closures in the area; expect delays.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 6, 2019

This article will be updated when more information becomes available. Click here for the Gazette's interactive traffic map.

Police were also investigating a shooting Tuesday evening on the city's northeast side.