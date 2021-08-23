One person is dead and two injured after a disturbance at a Black Forest home Sunday night.
Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found the person dead at a home on the 11000 block of Fawn Lane after receiving a call around 10:50 p.m. Two other people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement officials have not identified the victim. They believe the killing is an isolated incident and are investigating.
