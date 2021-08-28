DeeAnn Weed woke up in the intensive care unit at Memorial Central at the end of December with no idea how she got there.

Perhaps even more distressing, she couldn't ask. Her vocal chords were paralyzed from a tube placed down her throat to help her breathe.

"I couldn’t talk and nobody heard me," the Woodland Park resident recalled.

She remembered thinking that perhaps she had gone into a diabetic coma and then she saw the glass wall and a yellow cart associated with COVID-19 positive patients and thought perhaps she had the coronavirus.

Officially, she had both. Weed, 52, was COVID positive with a complicated diabetic coma, a diagnosis that nearly killed her and put in the hospital for 35 days, including 10 days on a ventilator.

Early on in the pandemic, only about half of the COVID-19 patients in need of a ventilator survived, in part, because so many of them had other health conditions, said Dr. Mario Fadila, a critical care pulmonologist with Pulmonary Associates who treats COVID patients at UCHealth Memorial Central and Memorial North Hospitals.

Now, about one in three to one in five COVID-19 patients don't survive after a tube is placed down their throat so a ventilator can help them breathe.

Weed was not among the worst cases of COVID, Fadila has seen, but still faced a long road to recovery.

"She had a lot of willpower to survive," he said.

More recently, the highly infectious delta variant is driving a rise in more people needing hospital care and physicians' have observed it make patients more ill faster, Fadila said.

All of the patients Fadila has lost recently have been unvaccinated, making them all preventable deaths, he said.

"The amount of regret and sorrow we are seeing in patients is just sad … A lot of people feel they got themselves in this problem," he said.

El Paso County Public Health data shows local hospitals were caring for 134 patients on Thursday who have COVID-19 or are suspected to have it. UCHealth was caring for more than 70 COVID-19 patients on Friday, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.

In mid-July when the virus was spreading more slowly, about 50 COVID-19 patients in the county were in hospital care, county data show.

COVID Care If you need a COVID-19 test, UCHealth offers testing at its drive-thru location one block east of Memorial Park, in the parking lot east of Printers Plaza Medical Plaza, 175. S. Union Blvd. More info at uchealth.org/access-my-health-connection If you need a COVID-19 vaccine a full listing of options can be found at elpasocountyhealth.org/how-can-i-get-a-vaccine.

Weed caught the virus before vaccines were available during the winter wave when the UCHealth operating rooms where she worked were shut down and she is still unsure exactly where she caught it, she said.

One of her last clear memories before going into the hospital is of her primary care physician diagnosing her with diabetes on Dec. 7th.

Two days later, she was tested positive for COVID-19 and she rapidly declined at one point becoming catatonic, unable to eat and not breathing well even on oxygen, she said.

Her symptoms prompted her husband, Larry, to call an ambulance and when she arrived at the hospital she was barely breathing and unresponsive, she wrote in a personal recounting of her experiences.

After four days on dialysis and a ventilator, she started to improve.

But her lengthy stay in the hospital was challenging and filled with personal horror as she hallucinated bizarre images.

Her hallucinations were likely caused, at least in part, by the combination of sedatives she received as part of her treatment, Fadila said.

She was also incredibly lonely because she was in isolation for 20 days and unable to speak even to hospital staff because of the damage the intubation had done to her vocal chords.

The isolation was paired with extreme exhaustion and she found herself unable to push the call button even when it was placed under her thumb.

At one point, she tried to tell the nurses watching her on the video feed that she didn't want to keep living: "I mouthed the words: 'Just let me go, I want to tap out,'" she said.

Her post intensive-care experiences are similar to what other patients in critical care can experience even if they do not have COVID-19, Fadila said.

Post-ICU patients can experience post-critical care syndrome, a condition similar to post-traumatic stress disorder that can cause physical weakness, depression and anxiety, and severe confusion, he said.

Weed worked hard at recovery from the virus and the side effects from treatment, learning to walk again and how to complete basic tasks after losing so much of her muscle mass. Injections to her vocal chords helped restore her ability to speak and swallow, though she still sounds different, she said.

Back at home in Woodland Park, she often walks around a large sports field near her home, something she can do without oxygen — an achievement for a COVID-19 patient who needed a ventilator.

"I honestly believe the reason I bounced back and I am doing so well is I didn’t sit on the couch," she said.

Her recovery shocked one of her doctors, who was impressed she had survived the virus.

Still, she said, her lungs are permanently scarred and she was unable to keep up when she tried to go back to work in the fast-paced operating room.

She had expected to work for four more years until her son, Tyler graduates from high school, now that's unlikely. But she expects to value that time at home with him more after coming so close to dying, she said.

"I am happy where I am at. I am happy to be alive," she said.