One of three men injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil at Memorial Park Friday night has died, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.
The name of victim has not been released.
The shooting was reported about 8:30 p.m., when roughly 50 people were gathered in the park to honor a woman who'd recently died. An occupant in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots into the crowd.
Police said they do not believe the shooting is connected to the woman's vigil.
Two men were taken to the hospital in ambulances, and a third man drove himself to a hospital, police said.
Police declined to comment on the other men's injuries, citing an active investigation.
If the death is ruled a homicide, the man will be the 19th homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six.
RELATED:
Fountain police investigating vehicle fire