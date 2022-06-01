A rock slide being called "significant" has closed one of Colorado Springs' most popular trails.

The scenic loop known as Section 16 in the city's southwest mountains has been marked off-limits from either end — from High Drive and closer to the main trailhead from Gold Camp Road, where the steep path called Palmer Trail ascends at a junction. That closure comes at an early point of the loop, well before the beloved overlook.

Scott Abbott, the city's regional parks manager, said staff became aware Sunday of "trailer-sized boulders" and trees that tumbled downhill and destroyed a foot bridge at a well-known waterfall along a bend of the trail, closer to the High Drive side of the loop.

Rangers found the scene to be "like what you would see from an avalanche in the winter time," Abbott said. Following recent snow and freeze-thaw cycles, the belief is that the boulders rolled from hundreds of feet above, Abbott said, crashing through timber and creating a slide that he estimated to be 75 feet wide.

In his 23 years on city staff, "I haven't seen something this big," Abbott said. "It's pretty impressive."

Asked about the loop reopening, "I have zero timeline at this point," he said.

The damage is along U.S. Forest Service property. Abbott said he expects the agency to analyze the terrain to determine its stability or lack thereof — an unknown factor that he said played into the city's decision to close the entire loop, rather than just the waterfall section.

"We don't want people getting all the way up there and see we've closed a 100-foot piece of trail and decide, well, I'm going (through) anyway," Abbott said.

After the assessment, "our hope is that we're going to have some questions answered," he said. It's possible officials could decide to clear the corridor. It's also possible an alternative could be necessary, Abbott said.

"Are there possibilities and discussions of re-routing the trail to get up and around whatever may be unstable, trying to get the trail to go in a different location?" he said. "We just don't know yet."

Come back later for an update to this story.