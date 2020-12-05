One of three people whose remains were found in the San Luis Valley and are believed to have been killed by a suspect nicknamed "Psycho," has been identified as a missing man with a criminal record.
Investigators say the family of 37-year-old Myron Martinez, a registered sex offender whose last known address was in Monte Vista, hadn’t seen him since October. He was reported missing in Rio Grande County on Nov. 7.
According to arrest records, Martinez was cited in May 2018 for heroin possession. In a press release, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said a task force has not determined how he died, but that “foul play was involved.”
The remains of two other victims were found in the same area in burn pits, according law enforcement sources. A CBI press release said that work is underway to identify them.
Adre Baroz, 26, whose nickname is “Psycho,” was arrested in Gallup, N.M., on Nov. 19 in connection with the deaths and has been extradited to Alamosa County, where he remains in jail.
Baroz is facing first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping charges in connection with the remains, but law enforcement has not revealed any details about how the three died or why.
Baroz has a lengthy criminal history in Colorado. Court documents show he was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor related to sexual assault and drugging a victim on New Year’s Day 2019.
Attempts to reach Martinez’s family were unsuccessful.
Baroz is scheduled to be charged Dec. 14th in Alamosa County Court
.