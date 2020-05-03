PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
One new coronavirus death and six new infections were reported in El Paso County on Sunday as the number of infections statewide grew by 410.
The disease has now infected at least 16,635 people in Colorado, including 994 in El Paso County, according to the latest figures by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Of those infected, 2,799 have been hospitalized, an increase of six people from a day earlier, new data show. And 81,352 tests have been administered, up by 3,173.
The state recorded 10 new deaths, for a total of 842, including 75 in El Paso County, the fifth highest among the 56 counties that have reported infections.
The number of outbreaks at group living facilities went unchanged Sunday at 163.