A 29-year-old woman was flown to a hospital by emergency helicopter Wednesday morning after her vehicle was crushed between two semitrucks on southbound Interstate 25 at North Gate Boulevard.
The interstate was shut down for about three hours while the woman was extricated. The woman's condition is not known.
Details about the crash were not immediately available, but Colorado State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler said it involved eight vehicles, including the two semitrucks. He said he was not aware of other injuries.
Preliminary investigation indicates an earlier crash across the median on northbound I-25 may have contributed to the second pileup. In that crash, a male driver rolled his vehicle off the right side of the roadway, Cutler said.
Initial reports said the man may have been ejected, but Cutler could not confirm. He said the man was transported to an area hospital because of "complaint of injury."
Troopers suspect that southbound drivers may have been slowing down because of that crash — or to gawk — but "one of the semis didn't" slow down, Cutler said.
"People need to be aware that vehicles may be slowing or stopping in front of them to look," Cutler said.
