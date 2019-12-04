Pueblo police believe a 34-year-old man is responsible for killing a person Tuesday and attacking three other people, including one in a wheelchair, during a three-hour rampage with an ax before being subdued.
The man, whose name has not been released, remains in the hospital in serious condition, Pueblo Police Department reported in Facebook post Wednesday. The suspect stopped breathing while neighbors held him on the ground after they say he allegedly slashed a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair with an ax.
On Wednesday, police continued to investigate the four crime scenes — all within seven blocks of each other.
He is facing three charges of attempted murder and is a suspect in the homicide, Pueblo police said in a Facebook post.
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a report that "a lone male" attacked a person with an ax, Pueblo police said. The victim was injured, but refused medical treatment.
About 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a home seven blocks away from the prior call, police said. The victim told police a man tried to slash him in his doorway, but the victim's cellphone blocked the attack.
Then, 10 minutes later, officers raced to another location in the same block as the first call, to find neighbors holding a man on the ground, police reported.
There, the man had allegedly tried to attack a 75-year-old man in a wheelchair.
The suspected attacker matched the description provided by previous callers. He was brought to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition, police said. Police did not elaborate on the suspect's medical condition.
The man in the wheelchair was treated on scene for injuries he sustained from the attack.
While officers were investigating, another neighbor told officers there was a man's body in her yard several blocks away, police said. Officers confirmed the man was dead and his body showed "apparent injuries."
Pueblo police have not released the name of the dead man.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Pueblo Police Department. Tips can be left anonymously by calling Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.