Colorado Springs police are investigating two separate crashes involving pedestrians, one resulting in a fatality, that took place Friday, according to police reports.
Southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were expected to be closed for several hours between East San Miguel and East Uintah streets after a car fatally struck a pedestrian. No other information about the crash, reported at about 6:30 p.m, was immediately available.
Police were also investigating a hit-and-run crash that took place just before 4 p.m. Friday, and appears to have been deliberate.
Witnesses reported that the victim, who was standing in the middle of Las Vegas Street with two other people, moved aside to avoid an oncoming gold SUV when the driver purposely swerved and hit the victim before driving off, police said. The driver continued west on Las Vegas Street, according to witnesses.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for “severe but non-life threatening injuries,” according to police.