A person was killed and another injured in a police-involved shooting Saturday night in Cañon City, according to a department spokesman.
Sgt. Elliott VanDyke confirmed the death and that an individual was hurt, but declined to give further details.
The shooting involved two officers and took place in the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 50 around 10 p.m., a news release from the department stated. The officers were not injured, according to the release.
The Cañon City Record reported the shooting was west of the Quality Inn near the Country Green Apartments.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigations will be the primary investigating agency, the release stated. VanDyke directed further questions to the bureau.