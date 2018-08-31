A 27-year-old man is wanted in a stabbing that left a man in critical condition Thursday night in Dorchester Park near East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs police said.
It’s unclear if Jimmy Lee Neill is connected to a killing in the same area about three hours later.
Neill is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He’s wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, court records show.
Neill is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, as well as face and neck tattoos.
He pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a year on probation, court records show.
At 11:16 p.m. Thursday, police went to the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue and found a man with an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a hospital with several stab wounds, including one to his neck.
About three hours later, at 2:21 a.m. Friday, officers went to the 200 block of East Las Vegas Street and found a man with traumatic injuries who was unresponsive. Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel confirmed that the man had died at the scene.
Any connection between the incidents “are still being investigated,” police said.
“We would ask that our citizens stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area of East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Avenue, while these active investigations develop,” police said.