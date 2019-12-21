cop lights.jpg

One driver was killed moments after crashing into another car and fleeing that crash in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

The driver who was hit told Colorado Springs police that a vehicle slammed into him while speeding southbound on Circle Drive near Monterey Road just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of that vehicle continued for another half-mile, then ran off the highway while exiting onto Hancock Expressway. Police found the vehicle upside down and the driver dead.

The person in the original hit-and-run crash was not hurt. The person killed in the wreck has not been identified.

All lanes of Circle were closed for several hours overnight, but reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

