One driver was killed moments after crashing into another car and fleeing that crash in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.
The driver who was hit told Colorado Springs police that a vehicle slammed into him while speeding southbound on Circle Drive near Monterey Road just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
The driver of that vehicle continued for another half-mile, then ran off the highway while exiting onto Hancock Expressway. Police found the vehicle upside down and the driver dead.
The person in the original hit-and-run crash was not hurt. The person killed in the wreck has not been identified.
All lanes of Circle were closed for several hours overnight, but reopened around 8:30 a.m., according to police.
