The Colorado State Patrol shut down both directions of Colorado 83 in north Colorado Springs after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead Tuesday morning, troopers said.
Emergency crews responded to the crash about 11:45 a.m. after three vehicles collided, killing one of the drivers, troopers said.
Troopers said the driver of a second vehicle was uninjured, but the passenger of a third vehicle was injured and taken to Penrose Hospital.
The road between Flying Horse Club Drive and Old North Gate Road was closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. At about 2:30 p.m., troopers said that vehicles were being taken off of roads, and that the highway would be reopened shortly.