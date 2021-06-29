Colorado State Patrol shut down both directions of Colorado 83 in north Colorado Springs after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead Tuesday morning, troopers said.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:45 a.m. after three vehicles collided, killing one of the vehicle's drivers, troopers said.
Troopers said the driver of a second vehicle was uninjured, but the driver of a third vehicle was injured and transported to St. Francis Hospital.
The roadway between Flying Horse Club Drive and Old North Gate Road was closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. At around 2:30 p.m., troopers said that vehicles were being taken off of roads, and that the highway would be reopened shortly.
This is a developing story.