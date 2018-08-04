A 32-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs on Friday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.
One of the other drivers also was injured.
Just after 10 p.m., the 32-year-old man was driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson south on I-25 near mile marker 125 when he lost control, hit a guardrail on the left side of the highway and swiped a 2015 Harley-Davidson driven by 39-year-old Curtis Grable of Englewood, the State Patrol reported.
The 2007 Harley then drifted into the right lane and collided with a 2008 Pontiac driven by Nicole Pavicich, 24, of Pueblo. The driver of the 2007 Harley was thrown from the motorcycle, and the Pontiac drove off the right side of the road.
The State Patrol said the motorcycle stayed upright and hit a 2002 Tahoe driving in the right lane. Both came to a stop and caught on fire.
The driver of the Tahoe, 52-year-old Raymond Lannigan of Pueblo, and the passenger got out of the SUV before it ignited.
The driver of the 2007 Harley, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet and died in the crash, the State Patrol said. Grable was wearing a helmet and was treated for moderate injuries at Memorial Hospital. Pavicich, Lannigan and Lannigan’s passenger were not injured.
Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash at this time, the State Patrol said.
This is the 13th fatal crash in El Paso County this year.