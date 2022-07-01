One killed in crash off Powers Boulevard Friday morning

Just before 12 p.m. Friday the road reopened at northbound south Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard for a serious crash. The roads closed around 8 a.m. Friday.

Colorado Springs police say a head-on crash happened in the area around 7:30 a.m. Officers on scene say a red Mazda was heading north on Powers and at the same time a blue Ford F-250 was going south on Powers, making a left turn onto Aeroplaza Drive. Witnesses tell police the Mazda ran a red light and crashed into the Ford.

The driver of the Mazda had to be extricated from the vehicle and died on the scene. The driver of the Ford F-250 was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Click or tap here for traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.