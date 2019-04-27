Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.