As a wintry storm brought snow and freezing drizzle to the Pikes Peak region Monday, one person is dead after losing control of their car and getting hit by a semi truck near Calhan, Colorado State Patrol reports.

The driver of a Honda Fit was traveling east on U.S. 24 at about 12:35 p.m. when they lost control on a turn, causing the car to drift into a westbound lane near mile marker 341. The westbound semi truck struck the Honda on its passenger side. There was snow and freezing fog at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Both vehicles traveled off the road and the driver of the Honda, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.