One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Sunday on Cimarron Street beneath Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said.

According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling west on Cimarron  ran a red light and hit a Dodge Ram pickup heading onto the north I-25 on-ramp.

The driver of the Chevrolet died in the crash. The Dodge's driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital. Police did not have release information about their injuries.

This is the 26th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

