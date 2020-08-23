A motorcyclist was killed and its passenger was injured in a crash early Sunday in Colorado Springs' westside, according to police, marking the third fatal crash in the city since Friday.
A Jeep traveling on 21st Street, about a block south of U.S. 24, turned into Alfonso's Mexican Food, 1022 S. 21st St., when it hit the motorcycle about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Gazette news partner, KKTV, reports.
The motorcycle driver was killed in the crash and the passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Their names were not released.
This is the 26th fatality in Colorado Springs this year.
The road between Broadway Street and Bott Avenue has since been reopened.
On Friday, two people were killed in separate crashes in Colorado Springs.
One person was killed in a crash involving a dirt bike in a neighborhood west of Memorial Park, Colorado Springs police said.
A second person was killed in a single rollover crash reported in north Colorado Springs, on Union Boulevard, south of Austin Bluffs, at 6:40 p.m. Read more here.
Identities of either fatality have no been released.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.