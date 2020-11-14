One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on I-25, Colorado Springs police reported.
The crash in the southbound lane of I-25 near the Martin Luther King Bypass was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers found a vehicle with two people inside.
One of those was dead and the other was taken to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police. The names of the crash victims were not released.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.