One person was killed and another seriously injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on I-25, Colorado Springs police reported.

The crash in the southbound lane of I-25 near the Martin Luther King Bypass was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday, police said. Officers found a vehicle with two people inside.

One of those was dead and the other was taken to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” according to police. The names of the crash victims were not released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

