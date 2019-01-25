One person was injured during a robbery Friday at a Colorado Springs jewelry store, police said.
About noon, two men entered the store in the 5700 block of Constitution Avenue, police said. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun.
A fight broke out during the robbery, and one person was injured by one of the robbers, police said.
The robbers fled south into a residential neighborhood with the jewelry they had taken.
The victim was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that weren't life-threatening.