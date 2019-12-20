Colorado Springs police arrested a man Friday morning after officers said he barricaded himself inside a motel room for hours.
According to police, someone called them around 3 a.m. to report that their stolen car was at the Days Inn on Rusina Road, reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
When they got to the motel, officers said they identified the suspect, who had multiple warrants. Police said the man wouldn't listen to officers and barricaded himself inside his motel room.
KKTV reported seeing more than a dozen police cars around the motel.
Around 6 a.m., police said the SWAT team came and by 8:30, police had the man in custody. According to officers, some motel rooms were evacuated to keep everyone safe.
Police said the suspect was not seriously hurt, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.