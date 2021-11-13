Colorado Springs police have one person in custody following reports of a disturbance in a neighborhood off Drennan Road.
Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a disturbance and a fire inside of a home near Drennan and Springnite Drive, officials with the police department said.
The fire has been put out thought the cause is unknown. Police also did not release any injury information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#BREAKING: Colorado Springs Police have roads blocked off in a neighborhood near Milton Proby & Hancock Expressway after a report of a disturbance and fire inside a home. @CSPDPIO confirms one man is now in custody. Watch @KKTV11News at 5:30 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/cKfJ3BrGg8— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) November 14, 2021