Photo illustration by P_Wei, istockphoto

Colorado Springs police have one person in custody following reports of a disturbance in a neighborhood off Drennan Road. 

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a disturbance and a fire inside of a home near Drennan and Springnite Drive, officials with the police department said. 

The fire has been put out thought the cause is unknown. Police also did not release any injury information. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

