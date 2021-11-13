Colorado Springs police have one person in custody following reports of a disturbance in a neighborhood off Drennan Road.
Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a disturbance and a fire inside of a home in the area, officials with the police department said.
Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that police have blocked off a neighborhood near Milton E. Proby Parkway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
#BREAKING: Colorado Springs Police have roads blocked off in a neighborhood near Milton Proby & Hancock Expressway after a report of a disturbance and fire inside a home. @CSPDPIO confirms one man is now in custody. Watch @KKTV11News at 5:30 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/cKfJ3BrGg8— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) November 14, 2021