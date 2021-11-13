Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
Photo illustration by P_Wei, istockphoto

Colorado Springs police have one person in custody following reports of a disturbance in a neighborhood off Drennan Road. 

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police received reports of a disturbance and a fire inside of a home in the area, officials with the police department said. 

Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that police have blocked off a neighborhood near Milton E. Proby Parkway.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

