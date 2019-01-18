One suspect is in custody after a carjacking Thursday night near Mitchell High School, according to Colorado Springs police.
Two males allegedly brandishing a firearm approached a woman in the 1200 block of Potter Drive shortly before 10 p.m. The pair demanded her car keys and purse before fleeing in her vehicle.
Officers later located the vehicle on South Circle Drive. A brief chase ensued, after which the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said 18-year-old Isaiah Morris was apprehended a short time later. The other suspect remains at large.
A firearm was found in the vehicle.