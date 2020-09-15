The Larkspur traffic tangle on Interstate 25 may soon be solved as workers speed along on a project to add a lane from Castle Rock to Monument.
Construction crews are making progress on the Gap project along I-25 with the completion of Larkspur's Spruce Mountain Road bridge on the horizon, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said.
After a yearlong detour, the ramp is expected to reopen by the end of next month, Paul Neiman, the project's director, said.
The Gap, a $350 million construction project spanning 18 miles of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument, is the state's longest construction zone.
The completion of the Spruce Mountain Road bridge, will be a relief to Colorado residents who battled through backups, particularly in summer months when traffic surges during the Renaissance Festival.
The Spruce Mountain Road bridge, at 95% complete, is one of five bridges construction crews are revamping along with the Upper Lake Gulch Road, Plum Creek, Greenland Road, and County Line Road.
The Gap project aims to not only reconstruct bridges, but repave and expand the interstate in order to improve safety and reduce congestion with a host of new features including wider shoulders, wildlife crossings, new drainage pipes, and an express lane.
The project began two years ago. Since then, the northern section of the project stretching five miles between Plum Creek Parkway and Sky View Lane is expected to be finished this fall as well.
Sections south of Sky View Lane all the way to Monument will be under construction until 2022. But the project is on schedule to meet the 2022 completion goal despite coronavirus complications, Nieman said.
"We really have been lucky and not had huge COVID impacts," Nieman said.