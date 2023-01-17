One person is hospitalized following an assault with a blunt object early Tuesday morning.
Colorado Springs Police arrived on the scene of an active assault on the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near Harrison High School at approximately 2 a.m., according to CSPD
Police found an individual who had been assaulted and struck with a blunt force object to the head. The suspect fled the scene upon the arrival of authorities.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The suspect is currently unidentified, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as more information is received.