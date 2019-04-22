Officers are investigating the first homicide of 2019 in Fountain after one man was found dead with a gunshot wound near Applebee's late Sunday.
At about 10:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the man in the street in the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87.
Gazette news partner, KKTV, reported that police found the man lying between the Applebee's and IHOP restaurants.
No arrests were made Monday and the victim's name has not been released.
Anyone with information or is witness of the shooting is asked to call El Paso County Sheriff's Office Communication Center at 719-390-5555. If you want to report a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
**Update on the shooting**Upon arrival, officers found one deceased male. Fountain Police Investigations Unit is on scene and will be taking over the case. No arrests have been made at this point. However, there is no threat to the community. -PSIO Lisa Schneider-— City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) April 22, 2019
