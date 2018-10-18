One dog was killed and several others were injured in a mobile home fire early Thursday in southern El Paso County.
The camper was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the home near the Ray Nixon Power Plant in the Hanover area about 5 a.m., Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum told Gazette news partner KKTV.
Flames were as high as 20 feet.
The homeowners were not there when the fire started, KKTV reported. Neighbors tried to save the eight dogs in the home but weren't able to rescue one.
"The animal was badly burnt and it was suffering.” Tatum said, so sheriff's deputies put it down.
The mobile home was a total loss.
The fire was accidental and started near a propane tank, Tatum told KKTV. The Humane Society is helping care for the dogs.