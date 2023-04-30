One motorist is dead and another is clinging to life following a single-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs early Sunday, according to police department officials.

The crash took place just after midnight near South Carefree Circle and Windward Way, police said. First responders found two occupants in a severely damaged vehicle that had collided with a tree. The driver was dead at the scene. The passenger, who had to be extracted from the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

Investigators determined that the vehicle was heading west on South Carefree Circle when the driver lost control and struck the tree. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.