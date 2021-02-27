Police were investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday in east Colorado Springs, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to multiple calls concerning a traffic crash that resulted in a shooting in the 3500 block of Chelton Loop South near East Bijou Street, the news station reported. When police arrived they found a person dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim’s name, gender or any information about a possible suspect, according to KKTV.
Pending an official ruling from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Saturday's killing would be the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.
At about 12:05 p.m., officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Citadel Mall, where “several groups of teen or young adults” were reportedly arguing or fighting in the food court area, police said. At least one person pulled a gun and fired multiple shots before the groups ran off in different directions.
Witnesses told police that the disturbance began inside the mall, but that the shots were fired outside.
Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene.
No injuries were reported from the shots fired, and no arrests were announced.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.