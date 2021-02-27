Police were investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday in east Colorado Springs, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. to multiple calls concerning a traffic crash that resulted in a shooting in the 3500 block of Chelton Loop South near East Bijou Street, the news station reported. When police arrived they found a person dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim’s name, gender or any information about a possible suspect, according to KKTV.
Pending an official ruling from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, Saturday's killing would be the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.