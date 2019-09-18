Leonard Williams was loading water bottles into his refrigerator and grabbing a bite Tuesday night when he heard two loud pops. He said he dropped to the kitchen floor, started to crawl and called for his wife. Then he heard 14 more gunshots in quick succession.
He peeked through the window and saw a body sprawled across the sidewalk less than 20 feet from the front door to his Cimarron Hills home. The victim's white T-shirt was saturated with blood, Williams said, and he appeared to have a gunshot wound to his face.
After receiving multiple calls about gunfire, deputies raced to the 1900 block of Shawnee Drive about 10:30 p.m. and found the dead man, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The agency released little else, including information on a suspect.
Williams said he didn’t see the shooting and didn’t see anyone run away. While he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, his neighbors rushed toward the man to see if he was OK, Williams said.
“You move to neighborhoods to avoid or get away from it,” Williams said of the gunfire. “But when you see it dumped on your front yard, it either shakes you up or brings back memories.”
The late commotion was unusual for the quiet area, he said, as most of his neighbors keep to themselves and retreat to their homes by 9 o’clock each night. He said the fatal shooting prompted memories of gun violence, from his time living in Pittsburgh, to flood his mind.
“It brings it all back,” the 12-year Springs resident said, musing about the possible link between the city's rapid growth and the violence that unfurled on his front lawn.
About four hours later, deputies were called to a gas station about a mile away, at Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue. There they found another shooting victim, Kirby said. The man appeared to have been dropped off after being shot elsewhere, she said.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, scraps of crime tape littered the gas station parking lot. Four deputies deliberated but could not confirm any details about the second shooting.
It remains unclear if the shootings are linked. Detectives are still investigating both, Kirby said.
Williams recalled the police lights that illuminated his block through the night. Firefighters arrived about 6:30 a.m. to douse the blood-stained street, he said.
“I feel bad for this kid’s family. Just from my perspective, it’s another young black man gone from the world,” he said. “It’s not a shame. It’s a problem.”