A pair of shootings in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood east of Colorado Springs left one man dead and another injured, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The first incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Shawnee Drive. Before midnight, deputies said a dead man was found with an apparent gunshot wound. Little else was released.
A few hours later, deputies raced to a gas station at Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, where they found another shooting victim. He'd been dropped off at the gas station and deputies say the shooting probably happened elsewhere.
It's unclear if the two incidents are linked, but they happened just a few blocks and hours apart.
"Right now, we are trying to determine where exactly the crime actually occurred," sheriff's spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby told KKTV. "We could have potentially a very large crime scene, so we’re working to piece together right now what exactly happened."
Kirby said deputies were digging for the basics on the second incident.
"I can tell you that we are waiting for some surveillance footage from the business where the victim was dropped, to see if we can obtain any suspect vehicle description or suspect description," she said.
Deputies were still working in the neighborhood at 8 a.m. Mountain Metro Transit warned that the law enforcement activity was disrupting a bus route, with no service for a stop at Peterson Road and Omaha Boulevard.