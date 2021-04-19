One person was killed and a major Colorado Springs roadway closed for hours Monday afternoon when a scooter crashed into a stationary sport utility vehicle.
The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2600 block of N. Academy Blvd. near Maizeland Road.
The scooter was southbound on N. Academy Blvd. when it struck a Jeep that was stopped at a red light at Maizeland Road, according to police.
RELATED:
I-25 pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs
Boys killed by pickup truck in Fountain identified
Emergency responders with the Colorado Springs Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the driver of the scooter, who later died on the scene, police said.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
The Major Crash Team responded to the scene to investigate the incident.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured and is not suspected of driving under the influence.
It has not yet been determined if the driver of the scooter was speeding at the time of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.