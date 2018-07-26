A woman died Thursday morning when her car spun out as she exited Interstate 25 before rolling on South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs police said.
The victim, whose name and age were not released, died in the crash.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. as the woman exited northbound I-25, spun out on the off-ramp and rolled across Circle Drive before coming to rest off the side of the road, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The death would be the 26th traffic fatality in the city this year, unless it’s determined that the driver died of a medical condition before the crash, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
Black noted that, if the current pace continues, this year will be the second in a row in which there were a record number of traffic fatalities. Last year, there were 39.