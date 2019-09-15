A 77-year-old New Mexico man was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in northern El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol said.
A 1997 Acura NSX was headed south on Elbert Road when it traveled onto the right shoulder for an unknown reason, the State Patrol said. The driver over-corrected, causing the car to rotate, "enter a broadside skid," go off of the left side of the road and become airborne.
The Acura then hit a fence and began to overturn, and the driver, Earl Whittemore, was thrown from the car and killed. The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. near Evans Road.
Cara Brenza, 57, of New Mexico, a passenger in the Acura, was taken to a hospital by helicopter with severe injuries, the State Patrol said. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
Troopers don't believe the use of drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash, but "speed is being investigated as a casual factor," the State Patrol said.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Trooper Joshua Yoder at 719-544-2424.