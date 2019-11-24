A man was fatally shot by Pueblo police during a domestic disturbance call late Saturday, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

The Pueblo Police Department says when officers got to the 3200 block of Rex Street, they could hear a fight going on inside the home. Police eventually had to force their way in.

"Officers encountered a threat and shots were fired," the police department said in a statement early Sunday.

The suspect was killed, KKTV reports.

At the time of this writing, the police department has not released any additional information on the events leading up to the shooting.

Four police officers are currently on paid administrative leave, which is routine following an officer-involved shooting, KKTV reports.

The suspect has not been identified.