A man was shot and killed by Colorado Springs Police outside an entrance of Fort Carson early Wednesday morning, police said.
Colorado Springs Police received a call around 4:45 a.m. about an verbal altercation in a Safeway parking lot off South Academy Boulevard near Colorado 115.
When officers arrived one of the vehicles was gone and the driver of the other vehicle said they were victim to a road rage incident involving a gun, Natashia Kerr, spokeswoman for Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Officers located the other vehicle and chased it down CO 115, Kerr said. The vehicle left the highway and came to a dead end at Fort Carson Gate 2.
The suspect exited his vehicle with a gun, Kerr said. Two officers shot at the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of Colorado Springs Police Department policy and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office resumed responsibility for investigating the shooting, Kerr added.
No officers were injured.
This is a developing story.