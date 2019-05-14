One woman was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Hodgen and Black Forest roads in northern El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol said.
A 50-year-old woman driving a Toyota Matrix was taken to a hospital, where she died, said Trooper Josh Lewis. A 35-year-old woman driving a Ford Thunderbird was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m.
