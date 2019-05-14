cop lights.jpg

One woman was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Hodgen and Black Forest roads in northern El Paso County, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A 50-year-old woman driving a Toyota Matrix was taken to a hospital, where she died, said Trooper Josh Lewis. A 35-year-old woman driving a Ford Thunderbird was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash earlier this month. Read more here.

This is a developing story. Stay with The Gazette for updates.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

