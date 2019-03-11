One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Monday on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, said Trooper Josh Lewis of the Colorado State Patrol.
The collision was reported about 3:50 p.m. near South Academy Boulevard, Lewis said. It began in the northbound lanes but crossed the median into the southbound lanes.
At least three other people were taken to a hospital.
The state patrol shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of I-25 near the wreck Monday evening.
"I-25 at south end of Colorado Springs is a parking lot," Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted at 4:36 p.m. "Have patience. Even the alternate routes are moving slowly."