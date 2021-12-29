Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed that one man is dead following a Wednesday Night crash near 8th and Cimarron Streets.
Police officials said they began receiving calls about a man laying in traffic lanes on Cimarron around 8:24 p.m. According to officials, the man had been struck by a vehicle. He died on scene.
Police officials said one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with this crash.
