Colorado Springs police responded to a deadly crash on the city’s southeast side Sunday.
A motorcyclist was killed at Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive West when he lost control and crashed. Excessive speed and a lack of a helmet are considered factors, according to police.
The Colorado Springs Police Depatment's major crash team is still investigating.
