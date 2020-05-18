Colorado Springs police tape

A Colorado Springs police cruiser sits at crime scene. Gazette file photo. 

 LIZ HENDERSON liz.henderson@gazette.com

Colorado Springs police responded to a deadly crash on the city’s southeast side Sunday.

A motorcyclist was killed at Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive West when he lost control and crashed. Excessive speed and a lack of a helmet are considered factors, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Depatment's major crash team is still investigating.

