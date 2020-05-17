Colorado Springs police are on the scene of a deadly crash on the city’s southeast side.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash reported shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday at Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive West, said police Sgt. Patricia Turechek. There were no other reports of injuries, and further details were unavailable.
Traffic in the area was likely to be affected "for an extended period of time," police said in a tweet.
The police major accident unit is likely to provide any updates, Turechek said.
RELATED:
Single-lane closures scheduled for Interstate 25
Man dies after truck goes off cliff near Canon City
Speed enforcement in Colorado Springs stepped up in hopes of reducing serious injuries: police