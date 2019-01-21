One person died in an avalanche Monday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said on its Twitter page.
The avalanche happened outside of Aspen, near Markley Hut. One person was caught in the slide and died, the sheriff's office said. The age, city of residence and gender of the deceased were not released.
Sheriff's deputies and Mountain Rescue Aspen are making plans to retrieve the body.
