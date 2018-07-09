An unidentified woman on a bicycle was killed about 5:30 p.m. Monday when an automobile struck her at South Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25.
Whether speed was a factor or the cyclist was on the sidewalk hadn't been determined, said police Lt. Howard Black. Officers were interviewing witnesses and asked any other witnesses to contact them.
The on-ramp at I-25 and South Nevada Avenue was closed for hours as the driver's white car remained on the side of the road.
The death was the city’s 25th traffic fatality this year and occurred near the site where Dirk Cortdz, a 62-year-old pedestrian, was killed Jan 2. A vehicle struck him near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street in the city’s first traffic fatality of the year.