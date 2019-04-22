Fountain shooting near Applebee's
A man was found dead near an Applebee's in Fountain following a shooting Sunday night. (Photo by KKTV)
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Fountain's first homicide of 2019 late Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting about 10:15 p.m. and found the slain man near Applebee's in the 6400 block of U.S. 85/87.

No shooter had been arrested Monday, and the victim's name was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

